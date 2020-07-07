Broadway actor Nick Cordero dies of COVID-19 complications

Broadway actor Nick Cordero, who was nominated for a Tony Award for his performance in “Bullets Over Broadway”, has died after a battle with the coronavirus, his wife, fitness instructor Amanda Kloots said.

The actor, who spent weeks in the intensive care unit at the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center for the treatment of what initially was considered to be pneumonia, had a number of COVID-19 complications, which included him being put on ventilator, having his right leg amputated, losing more than 60 pounds.

He was looking forward to receive a double-lung transplant.

Kloots shared the news of Cordero’s death in a moving Instagram post on Sunday.

“God has another angel in heaven now. My darling husband passed away this morning. He was surrounded in love by his family, singing and praying as he gently left this earth,” the former Broadway dancer wrote.

Kloots, who had been updating about her husband’s health on social media since March, said her husband struggled with the infection for 95 days.

The couple, who met while working on “Bullets over Broadway” and married in 2017, share one-year-old son, Elvis.

“I am in disbelief and hurting everywhere. My heart is broken as I cannot imagine our lives without him.

Nick was such a bright light. He was everyone’s friend, loved to listen, help and especially talk. He was an incredible actor and musician. He loved his family and loved being a father and husband.

Elvis and I will miss him in everything we do, every day,” Kloots wrote alongside Cordero’s picture.

The actor is also known for playing Earl, the husband, in the Broadway production of “Waitress” and the role of Sonny in the musical version of ChazzPalminteri’s “A Bronx Tale”.