‘British informers’ questions Congress legacy: Ashok Gehlot

He alleged that the Constitution is in danger, democracy is being killed. “All institutions are being ruined, there is a pressure on Judiciary, Election Commission, CBI, ED, Income Tax department. Not a single action is taken without consent of the PMO. All decisions are made in the PMO, where is the country going?” Gehlot said.

Earlier, the Congress party on Saturday took out a “flag march” on its foundation day with the slogan ‘Save India – Save the Constitution’. The rally started from the Shaeed Smarak here and culminated at the state Congress headquarters here.

He said, “Today, a kind of fascist people has come in power wearing the mask of democracy. They have no faith in the Constitution. This is not a minor threat; it is a big danger in front of us.”

Referring to the defeat of the BJP in the assembly elections, Gehlot said, “You must be seeing that in the country where the assembly elections were held recently, the BJP is not winning anywhere. Once again, the policies of the Congress, its ideology, its programs, will give strength to this country and will keep the country intact.”