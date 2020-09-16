Bring tough laws to curb drug menace: Congress

Bidar

The Congress on Tuesday called for stringent measures to fight the drug menace, and extension of the 10-day legislature session scheduled to start from Sept 21 by two more days, to discuss in detail measures needed to be taken by the government.

Speaking to the media, Congress state unit working president and MLA Eshwar Khandre said irrespective of their party affiliations, everyone needs to join hands to curb the menace. “The session needs to be extended to discuss the issue and bring in tough laws,” he said, and added that the government needs to open rehabilitation centres for addicts.

The government has to take steps to strengthen the intelligence department to prevent drug trafficking, he said. “If we fail to take tough measures now, there is no doubt that a Udta Punjab type of movie will be made about Karnataka, and the state’s image will take a severe beating,” he added.

CLP meeting

A Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting will be held on Wednesday to discuss issues to be taken up during the assembly session. CLP leader Siddaramaiah had stated that the party would take up drug menace, surge in Covid-19 cases, DG Halli violence, etc, at the meeting.