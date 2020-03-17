SPORTSTOP NEWS

Boxing coach arrested for sexually assaulting student

IBC News Bureau March 17, 2020
New Delhi

A boxing coach was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting his 19-year-old student when they were in West Bengal for a tournament in February, police said on Tuesday.

The woman, who was representing Haryana in the tournament, lodged a police complaint against her 28-year-old coach on Friday, a senior officer said.

She has alleged that while she was going to Kolkata from the New Delhi Railway Station (NDLS) on February 27 along with her other team members to participate in the tournament, her coach sexually assaulted her in the train, according to her complaint.

The woman in her complaint also said that she was sexually assaulted by her coach during their stay in Kolkata.

Later, a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code was registered at NDLS, the officer said.

The coach was arrested from Sonipat in Haryana and during interrogation; he confessed to sexually assaulting the woman boxer, police said.

He runs a boxing academy at Sonipat and has represented India in boxing tournaments, they said.

The accused has two children and also coaches national level boxers, police said.

