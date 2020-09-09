Boxer Vikas Krishan gets nod to train in US till November 30

New Delhi

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) has approved the request of Tokyo Olympics quota winner and boxer Vikas Krishan to train in the United States as a part of his preparations for the Olympics.

The foreign exposure was recommended by Indian Boxing High-Performance Director, Santiago Nieva.

He will be travelling to the US later this week along with his coach Ron Simms Jr. and they will train at the Alexandria Boxing Club in Virginia till November 30.

Nieva, in a statement, said: “It will be a very good experience for Vikas. He’s been in the national team for so many years and for him, it is a good time for him to go and do a little bit different. After he comes back, we will focus on the camps and different tournaments for the Olympic-style boxing ahead of the Tokyo Olympics.”

Vikas, who is a part of the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS), has been approved financial assistance of Rs 17.5 lakhs for the duration of the visit.

Tokyo Olympics, which were scheduled to take place this year, will now be held next year from July 23 to August 8.