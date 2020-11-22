Bowring Medical College named after Vajpayee College

Bengaluru

The Bowring and Lady Curzon Medical College and Research Institute in Bengaluru has been named after former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

“The state-run medical college opened in 2018-19 has been renamed Sri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical College and Research Institute,” Health and Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar said here on Sunday.

“The college-cum-hospital has been in the forefront of fighting the coronavirus pandemic along with the state-run Victoria Hospital in the city market area,” said Sudhakar.

The institute was set up in 2018-19 on the campus of Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital in Shivajinagar in the heart of Bengaluru.

Born on December 25, 1924, in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior, Vajpayee was the first leader from the Bharatiya Janata Party to become the Prime Minister. He served as Prime Minister thrice — briefly in 1996, from 1998 to 1999, and then for a full five-year term between 1999 and 2004. Among his several portfolios, Vajpayee had also served as External Affairs Minister during PM Morarji Desai’s tenure during 1977 and 1979.

It was during his tenure that India had carried out Pokhran tests on May 11 and May 13 in 1998.