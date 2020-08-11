Bomai promises to release funds, arrange geo-mapping

Udupi

State home minister Basavaraj Bommai, who also happens to be the in-charge minister for Udupi district, inspected the damage caused by sea erosion at Padubidri beach on Tuesday.

Speaking to the media persons later, he said that sea erosion and landslides have been the two major problems afflicting the state. He said that he had discussed these issues with the Prime Minister during the video conference on Monday.

Noting that some parts of Udupi taluk and some more from Kundapur and Byndoor taluks have been hard hit by heavy rains, he said he has discussed this issue with the deputy commissioner of Udupi district. “As of now about Rs three crore is lying in the account of the district administration here. Within three days, we will release Rs 10 crore more towards undertaking emergency works to repair the damage caused by natural calamity under the National Disaster Relief Fund,” he stated.

Bommai said that he had taken up with the Prime Minister the desirability of conducting survey by the geographical survey of India to undertake study about the landslides in the Western Ghats and measures which can permanently address the issue. He also said that geo-mapping will be undertaken to undertake long-lasting measures in flood-hit and erosion-prone areas.

The minster explained that there will not be any swanky celebrations, parades, cultural programmes etc at the Independence Day function this time. He added that the general public will not have access to the programme, and flag hoisting will be done by maintaining social distance.

“Landslides occurred in Kodagu in 2019 and the same happened this year also due to heavy downpour. There was a human interference in this particular case. So we have instructed the officials to find a permanent solution in landslide prone areas and other areas also.

“We have appointed four NDRF teams in four districts under Fire Service department namely, Mangaluru, Belgaum, Gulbarga and Bengaluru and they are operating in those areas. Additional 15 well-equipped fire force units are ready to serve in the state at the time of natural disasters,” he said.

Answering to the question of increasing corona-positive cases in the district, Bommai said, “Flood and corona are two challenges in front of us. Hence, we need to work carefully and keep things in balance. The district administration in Udupi is working hard to increase the number of recoveries.”

Responding to a query over rumours that the union government is not sanctioning funds for the state government, Bommai said, “It is far from truth. The central government has released more than Rs 300 crore for tackling corona. We hope that we will get funds for disaster management also.”

“In flood affected areas, it may be difficult to follow social distancing norms at Ganji Kendra. But people have to have follow social distancing to curb the fast spreading Covid-19,” he said.

Deputy commissioner G Jagadeesha, superintendent of police Vishnuvardhan, zilla panchayat chief executive officer Preeti Gehlot, coastal development authority chairman Mattar Ratnakar Hegde, zilla panchayat member Geetanjali Suvarna, BJP district president Kuilady Suresh Nayak and zilla panchayat president Dinakar Babu, were present.