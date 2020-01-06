Bollywood celebrities clear the air on CAA with Piyush Goyal

Several Bollywood celebrities descended at Grand Hyatt in Santacruz, Mumbai on Sunday for a meeting with Union Minister Piyush Goyal and BJP vice president Baijayant Jay Panda. Anu Malik, Ramesh Taurani, Rahul Rawail, Shaan, Prasoon Joshi, Kunal Kohli, Roop Kumar Rathod, Bhushan Kumar, Ranvir Shorey, Abhishek Kapoor, Kailash Kher, Shashi Ranjan and Anu Ranjan among others were seen entering the venue of the meeting.

Ranvir Shorey, one of the attendees, told that he was happy with the discussion, and the meeting’s agenda was to clear the “misinformation” about Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

“We were mostly clearing the air around CAA. The fact how it’s not about taking the citizenship away but granting it to refugees from neighbouring Islamic countries. The government feels there is a lot of misinterpretation regarding the CAA, because of which there are protests still going on,” the actor said.

Ranvir Shorey said he was assured otherwise when he pointed out in the meeting that people were concerned CAA and NRC together would affect the country’s minorities.

“CAA is something which I already support and stand behind. But it was pointed out to me that there could be some problems with CAA and NRC as a combination. That it could be troublesome for some Indians, especially minorities. I did bring that up and was given assurances. I was also told the Home Minister and Prime Minister themselves have given assurances that the NRC or any exercise will legally be conducted in a way where no Indian citizen will be affected,” he said.

Exactly a year after Bollywood’s A-listers huddled around PM Narendra Modi for a selfie — that became the symbol of the industry’s eagerness to kowtow to the Centre — they were called upon again for a pro-Citizenship (Amendment) Act discussion in Mumbai.

The meeting was called by Piyush Goyal, the Minister of Railways and Commerce, and Baijayant Panda, who wanted “to discuss the myths and realities of the Citizenship Amendment Act”. The response from the industry was, at best, tepid. One can only guess if the events that transpired in the interim may have something to do with the industry’s biggies staying away from the do that was held at the Grand Hyatt in Kalina.

A source told that the list of invitees included Farhan and Javed Akhtar, Kangana Ranaut, Ashwini Iyer Tiwary, Dia Mirza, Kabir Khan and Ritesh Sidhwani, among others.

When mid-day reached out to Mirza last evening, the actor asserted, “I am in Hyderabad for an event, and will not be attending the meeting.”

Interestingly, one of Modi’s biggest cheerleaders, Ranaut, too was not Kalina-bound last night. A source close to the actor said, “She has a busy schedule.” Unsurprisingly, she was spotted outside a dance class in Bandra in the evening. Farhan, who was a no-show at the meeting, did not respond to our repeated calls and texts. Kabir Khan could also not make it to the meeting.

While the agenda of the meeting was to have a “discussion around all the possible dimensions of the issue”, the invitees’ list unsurprisingly left out several film personalities who have critiqued the CAA, including Anurag Kashyap, Swara Bhasker and Richa Chadha. Among those from the industry who kept their date at eight included T-Series head honcho Bhushan Kumar, Kunal Kohli, #MeToo accused Anu Malik and Kailash Kher, and Urvashi Rautela, among others. Hitesh Jain, Vice President of BJP Mumbai, described the meeting as an “outreach programme where we are reaching out to all segments of society to explain the rationale of CAA.”