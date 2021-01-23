Boeing to deliver commercial planes on sustainable fuels by 2030

Washington

American airplane giant Boeing has announced that the company is setting a target to advance the long-term sustainability of commercial aviation, committing that its commercial airplanes will be capable and certified to fly on 100 per cent sustainable aviation fuels by 2030.

Boeing has previously conducted successful test flights replacing petroleum jet fuel with 100 per cent sustainable fuels to address the urgent challenge of climate change, the company said in a statement on Friday.

According to the Air Transport Action Group, the US Department of Energy and several other scientific studies, sustainable aviation fuels reduce CO2 emissions by up to 80 per cent over the fuel’s life cycle with the potential to reach 100 per cent in the future.

Sustainable aviation fuels are mixed directly with conventional jet fuel up to a 50/50 blend – the maximum allowed under current fuel specifications, according to Boeing.

In order to meet aviation’s commitment for reducing carbon emissions by 50 per cent from 2005 levels by 2050, airplanes need the capability to fly on 100 per cent sustainable aviation fuels well before 2050, the announcement said.

“Our industry and customers are committed to addressing climate change, and sustainable aviation fuels are the safest and most measurable solution to reduce aviation carbon emissions in the coming decades,” said Boeing Commercial Airplanes President and CEO Stan Deal.

“With a long history of innovation in sustainable aviation fuels, certifying our family of airplanes to fly on 100 per cent sustainable fuels significantly advances Boeing’s deep commitment to innovate and operate to make the world better,” Chief Sustainability Officer Chris Raymond said.

Sustainable aviation fuels can be made from a wide variety of feedstocks, including non-edible plants, agricultural and forestry waste, non-recyclable household waste, industrial plant off-gassing and other sources.