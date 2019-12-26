BMRCL to shift 83 trees

In an effort to save 83 trees falling along the alignment of proposed metro line connecting Dairy circle to Nagawara, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has decided to translocate them to nearby sites. The stretch is part of the Red Line under Metro Phase 2 connecting Gottigere and Nagawara.

Metro’s public relations officer Yashwant Chavan told that BBMP had permitted cutting of the trees but as a responsible agency, BMRCL was translocating them. “Trees at our project site in Vellara junction, MG Road and Shivajinagar will be translocated to nearby areas. Trees at Vellara junction are being shifted to Rashtriya Military school premises,” he said.

“Metro is the first agency to promote translocation of trees ever since the project took off in Bengaluru. This is a continuous process and this time BBMP is providing the expertise for translocation,” Chavan added.

As many as 810 trees have been marked for removal to facilitate construction of 21-km north-south corridor (Red Line). Authorities plan to translocate 200 of them.

“BBMP is translocating 83 trees located along the Corps of Military Police-MG Road underground Namma Metro line. #BBMP is providing expertise to translocate as well as pre and post translocation care for the trees so that they continue to grow in the new location #Bengaluru. (sic),” tweeted BBMP commissioner BH Anil Kumar on Wednesday.