BMRCL terminates contract with firm for non-performance

Showing slow pace of work, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) has terminated a contract worth Rs 500 crore with its contractor Simplex Infrastructures Ltd. The firm was carrying out work along the elevated corridor of Kalena Agrahara (formerly Gottigere) to Nagawara Line of Phase-II. The elevated portion runs for 7.5 km from Kalena Agrahara to Tavarekere (Swagath Road Cross). The termination was effected on January 29.

“The Reach-6 elevated line contract has been terminated due to continuing non-performance and the implementation date being behind many key dates. Though the entire land was made available over 18 months ago, the progress, so far, has been a mere 35 per cent. The work done so far in the Rs 500-crore project amounts to only Rs 175 crore,” said BMRCL Managing Director Ajay Seth confirming the development.

However, the contract with Simplex Infrastructures for Phase-I’s Reach-3 extension continues, the MD said. “Works worth Rs 75 crore are to be completed on this stretch,” he said.

The 3-km Green Line extension runs between Hesaraghatta Cross and Madavar (formerly Bangalore International Exhibition Centre). The three stations of Manjunathanagar, Chikkabidarakallu and Madavar figure on this stretch.