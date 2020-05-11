BMRCL takes up maintenance work on Green Line

With rainwater overflowing from elevated Metro viaducts during rainy season, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) is now taking up maintenance work on the Green Line (Nagasandra to Yelachenahalli).

Metro services being suspended during the nationwide lockdown has helped, BMRCL take up the work.

A recent inspection revealed that at many places pipes, meant to carry rainwater from the tracks and the viaduct to the ground, have choked.

“The phase-1 design envisaged the drainpipe to be embedded in the pier. Some of the pipes have got choked leading to overflow of rain water on the piers during rainy season,” said BMRCL managing director Ajay Seth.

“In due course, the drainpipes will be installed outside the piers. This routine inspection and maintenance work is not related to any issue with bearings of the pillars. In the Phase 2 design, all drainpipes are outside the piers to facilitate easy maintenance,” he adds.

BMRCL Employees’ Union vice-president Suryanarayana Murthy demanded a thorough probe into the issue. “The quality of civil work has been compromised due to mismanagement of a section of contractors and officers. A detailed investigation should be initiated”.

Activists say BMRCL should take up rain water harvesting systems to improve the groundwater table of the city. Officials say Phase 1 elevated stections have rain water harvesting systems in place and they are planning to replicate the same for Phase 2.