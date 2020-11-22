B’luru police nab Raj duo with 6kg unaccounted gold ornaments

The Bengaluru police, on Saturday arrested two persons carrying unaccounted gold ornaments weighing a little more than six kg and valued about Rs 3 crore.

The police has seized 65 necklaces, seven sets of bangles and small ear-rings weighing around 150 grams from the duo.

The Bengaluru police immediately informed the Income Tax officials about the seizure.

The incident took place at Central Business District – City Market area – in the when two police constables were on night patrol.

According to the police, the arrested persons have been identified as Dalpat Singh Rathore (34), resident of Zaveri Bajar Mumbai and Vikas Lal (35), resident of Satkhanda, Chittorgarh district, Rajasthan.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West division) Sanjeev Patil told reporters that the night beat police constables Hemanth and Ananda, waylaid a two wheeler and questioned the duo. The constables were suspicious when the duo failed to give proper answers. They took both of them too City Market police station.

A senior police officer added that the suspicion grew when both of the accused started giving incoherent statements.

“One said they were carrying 1 kg gold plated ornaments, the other said it was 2 kg. They were carrying the orgnaments to a local jewellery shop situation in Nagarathpet,” the officer added.

On weighing the ornaments, the police found that the gold weighed more than six kg.

The duo claimed to have brought the jewellery from Mumbai but failed to produce the papers.

“If these people have brought such a huge quantity of jewellery without any documents, then their motive appears to be fraudulent though it is still not very clear if this was stolen property or not,” an officer said.

The police added that they have booked a case against the duo besides summoning the jewellery shop owner in Bengaluru for further clarifications.

The police is investigating the case.