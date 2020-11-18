B’luru fatality rate lowest among major cities in the country: Min

Bengaluru’s Covid-19 fatality rate (1.1 per cent) is the lowest among all major cities in the country, Karnataka Minister for Health Dr K Sudhakar said on Wednesday.

“With 3,36,880 recoveries and 17,707 active cases as on Tuesday, the city’s recovery rate stands at a healthy 93.94 per cent and active rate stands at 4.93 per cent”, he tweeted.

On Tuesday, Karnataka reported 1,336 new cases of Covid-19 and 16 related fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 8,64,140 and the death toll to 11,557 in the State.

Union Health Ministry on Wednesday reported a single-day rise of 38,617 new Covid-19 cases and 474 fatalities pushing India’s virus caseload to 89.12 lakh and toll to 1.30 lakh.