Black Panther Fame Chadwick Boseman Passes at 43

IBC Office August 29, 2020
The big C has once again grabbed the life of a talented actor. Chadwick Boseman, who gave us all films like Black Panther, 21 Bridges, Get On Up, 42, and many more passed away at the age of 43. The actor was suffering from stage 3 colon cancer since 2016, which went up to stage 4 last year. After his four-year-long battle with the disease, Chadwick breathed his last on August 28, 2020.

The actor’s family also issued a statement. “A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much. From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more- all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honour of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther.”

Earlier this year, in April 2020, Chadwick’s fans were worried about his sudden weight loss. After looking at his social media pictures, a lot of social media followers expressed concerns about the actor’s health. It all started when he shared a video in support of the Operation 42 donation project, a campaign to donate $4.2million in personal protective equipment to hospitals serving African-American communities — which have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

The statement issued on his Twitter account further said, “He died in his home, with his wife and family by his side.” “This is a crushing blow” actor and director Jordan Peele said on Twitter, one of many expressing shock as the news spread across social media. “This broke me,” said actor and writer Issa Rae.

