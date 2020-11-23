BL Santhosh in B’luru; Vijayendra leaves to New Delhi

Bengaluru

Political activities heaten up in the ruling BJP state unit with CM BS Yediyurappa proposing cabinet reshuffle.

BJP national general secretary (organisation) BL Santosh arrived in Bengaluru. He will meet party leaders today at BJP state office in Malleshwaram.

Later, he will leave for Mangaluru. Several senior leaders are expected to visit the party office to meet him to lobby for a minister’s post for them.

Meanwhile, BY Vijayendra, BJP state unit vice-president and youngest son of CM BS Yediyurappa rushed to New Delhi.

He will stay back in the national capital for next few days to get approval from the party high command for the cabinet expansion.

It can be recalled that even though the CM had assured that a final decision on cabinet expansion/ reshuffle will be taken in next three days, he failed to keep up his words.

The BJP sources believe that the party high command may not give green signal to CM BSY to expand the cabinet, till the end of December.

It can be noted that on Sunday, housing minister V Somanna met CM BS Yediyurappa at his residence and discussed about the prevailing political scenario.