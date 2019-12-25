BL Predicts: Akshay Kumar, Kareena coming up this year with Good Newwz

We are expecting 2019 to end with a bang as megastar Akshay Kumar is coming with the last release of the year with Good Newwz, which is set to hit the screens this Friday. The comedy-drama, which also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani in key roles has generated great buzz among the audience. The trailers and songs have worked big-time and we are sure that it will play a good role in boosting the business of the film. As per our prediction, we are expecting Good Newwz to earn between Rs 18-20 crore on its first day at the domestic market. Since it’s a working day, these collections would be a great start for the film.

Though the ongoing CAA Protests might affect the business of Good Newwz as we saw how the collections of Salman Khan‘s Dabangg 3 got hampered due to the unfortunate protests. Since the film is primarily targeted to the multiplexes of metro-cities, we expect a major contribution from the circuits of Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore and Kolkata. Also, the ticket prices are high in multiplexes, which could further help the film in getting great numbers at the box office.

The film is having a solo release and since there are no big releases next Friday, it will have a free run for 14 days at the ticket windows. Good Newwz marks the directorial debut of Raj Mehta and is produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Hiroo Yash Johar, Shashank Khaitan and Aruna Bhatia under the banners of Dharma Productions and Cape of Good Films. So, have you booked your tickets for the film? Tweet us @bollywood_life.