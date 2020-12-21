BJP will form next govt in West Bengal: Athawale

Panaji

Union minister Ramdas Athawale on Monday expressed confidence that the BJP will win more than 200 seats in the forthcoming West Bengal Assembly elections and form the next government in that state.

Talking to reporters here, Athawale, whose party is an ally of the BJP-led central government, also said he will seek four to five seats for his Republican Party of India (A) in the West Bengal polls.

He claimed Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s recent visit to West Bengal has proved that the days of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s government are numbered.

“The BJP will win more than 200 seats in West Bengal. The party will form the next government there,” the RPI(A) leader claimed.

He said Mamata Benerjee is getting baffled which is reflected in acts like the recent attack on the convoy of BJP president J P Nadda in West Bengal.

Athawale was speaking after meeting Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

Both the leaders discussed issues related to the Scheduled Caste (SC) population in the coastal state.

“The RPI(A) has a good presence in West Bengal. There is 36 per cent SC population in the state. We would be asking for four to five seats in West Bengal polls with the BJP. I will discuss the issue with J P Nadda and Amit Shah,” he said.

Once vaccine comes, COVID-19 will go away: Athawale

Union minister Ramdas Athawale on Monday said a COVID-19 vaccine will be available in the country in one or two months. Once the vaccine comes, “corona will go from here (the country)”, he told reporters in Panaji. A vaccine against COVID-19 will be introduced in the country in next one or two months, he said.

“The coronavirus will be there for another six-seven months, but it has to go one day. Once the vaccine comes, corona will go from here,” the minister said. Athawale had in February this year coined the slogan ‘Go Corona Go’. Referring to it, he said, “Corona is going down…it is going. I had given the slogan of ‘Go Corona Go’ in February.”

The minister said the number of COVID-19 cases has come down in Goa and also in neighbouring Maharashtra. Till Sunday, Goa reported total 50,064 COVID-19 cases, while Maharashtra recorded total 18,96,518 cases of the disease. The Drugs Controller General of India is currently examining the applications of Bharat Biotech, Serum Institute of India and Pfizer for emergency use authorisation for their COVID-19 vaccines in the country.