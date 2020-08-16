BJP, RSS control Facebook and Whatsapp in India: Rahul Gandhi

INDIATOP NEWS

New Delhi: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Sunday alleged that the BJP and the RSS control Facebook and Whatsapp in the country.
The Congress MP also alleged that they spread fake news and hatred through these social media platforms to influence the electorate.
“BJP & RSS control Facebook & Whatsapp in India. They spread fake news and hatred through it and use it to influence the electorate. Finally, the American media has come out with the truth about Facebook,” Rahul Gandhi tweeted citing a media report.

