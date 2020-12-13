INDIATOP NEWS

BJP president JP Nadda tests positive for Covid-19

IBC Office December 13, 2020
0 74 Less than a minute
New Delhi

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Jagat Prakash Nadda has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Taking to Twitter, Nadda said he is in home isolation as per coronavirus protocol and is in good health. The BJP chief also appealed to people who came in contact with him recently to get tested for the infection.

“Observing the initial symptoms of coronavirus, I got myself tested and the report came back positive. My health is fine, I am following all the guidelines and I am in home isolation on the advice of doctors. My request is, whoever has come in contact in the last few days, please isolate yourself and get yourself tested,” his tweet read.

Recently, he visited West Bengal as part of his 120-days nationwide tour.

Tags
Show More

IBC Office

Related Articles

December 13, 2020
34

Including cheese, wine in diet may help reduce cognitive decline

December 13, 2020
90

Case registered against activists for protest without permission

December 13, 2020
73

Dharmasthala devotees face hardship, KSRTC incurs huge loss

December 13, 2020
68

Renowned Sanksrit scholar Bannanje Govindacharya passes away at 85

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker