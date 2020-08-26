stateTOP NEWS

BJP legislators accuse B Y Vijayendra of large scale corruption

IBC Office August 26, 2020
Mysuru
There are allegations of corruption against B Y Vijayendra, son of chief minister B S Yediyurappa. The size of the corruption is said to be of Rs 5,000 crore, and this fact is mentioned in a letter addressed by BJP legislators to the party high command, it is said. The Congress, which released this letter, has demanded proper investigation.
In a press meet he convened at the Congress Bhavan here, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee spokesman, Laxman, accused Vijayendra of accumulating Benami assets. Laxman released a letter which he claimed had been written by BJP legislators to the high command, asking the high command to save the party. He said that Vijayendra has formed a coterie of 31 persons and that he has planted in-charges for different departments.
Laxman further said that the names of these people will be released shortly. He also said that in the letter referred above, BJP legislators have mentioned that B Y Vijayendra has amassed Rs 5,000 crore during the last one year by way of illegal dealings.

