INDIATOP NEWS

BJP leaders forcing me to help topple MVA govt: Sanjay Raut

IBC News Bureau December 28, 2020
0 61 Less than a minute

Mumbai

 In a sensational revelation, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Monday claimed that for the past one year, some senior Bharatiya Janata Party leaders have been indirectly pressurising him to help topple the Maha Vikas Aghadi government headed by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

“Some senior leaders are meeting me continuously to attempt to convince me not to continue support to the MVA as they have made all preparations to bring it down. They even showed me a list of 22 NCP and Sena MLAs to prove their point,” Raut contended.

However, he made it clear that despite all efforts and threats by the BJP to browbeat the Shiv Sena-Nationalist Congress Party-Congress alliance and government will not succeed.

“This is a political war and we shall fight it only politically,” Raut declared.

Raut was addressing a press conference after his wife was sent a notice from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) – which he has denied – seeking her appearance on December 29, sparking off a massive political row in the state.

“Don’t take ‘panga’ with me. I am late Balasaheb Thakeray’s Shiv Sainik. I will expose you all. I have a list of 120 BJP leaders (scams) which the ED can investigate for five years. They will have to take flight like Nirav Modi or Vijay Mallya to foreign countries,” Raut warned amid applause.

Tags
Show More

IBC News Bureau

Related Articles

December 28, 2020
103

Disruption of telecom services in Punjab violation of Supreme Court order

December 28, 2020
82

Held COVID-safe elections in Bihar, now preparing for polls next year: Sunil Arora on EC’s 2020

December 28, 2020
33

Kibu Vicuna satisfied with Kerala Blasters’ first win KIBU VICUNA

December 28, 2020
24

Rahane’s century is one of the most important tons in Indian cricket’s history: Gavaskar

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker