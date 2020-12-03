BJP leader BL Santosh’s Facebook account impersonated, case registered

Bengaluru

The Facebook account of BJP leader BL Santosh was allegedly impersonated by miscreants who sought a transaction worth Rs 15,000 from one of Santosh’ acquaintances. A case has been registered at Cyber Crime, Economic Offences and Narcotics (CEN) police station in Bengaluru.

A complaint was filed by Vinod Krishnamurthy, convenor of BJP social media cell in Karnataka, on Monday where he stated that friend requests were sent to multiple people by Santosh’ impersonators on Facebook who also cheated one of Santosh’ Facebook friend, Ajith Shetty Kiradi, of Rs 15,000.

Bengaluru Central CEN police have registered a case under sections of Information Technology Act and started investigation.

Earlier, several police officials including IPS officers and other government officials Facebook accounts were impersonated in Karnataka.

On September 15, a senior IPS officer in Karnataka, P Harishekharan, filed a complaint with a CID cyber crime police station in Bengaluru, saying somebody had created a fake Facebook profile with his name and photographs and was seeking funds from his friends.

A day later, CID Deputy Superintendent of Police M H Nagthe lodged a similar complaint. On October 5, another DSP in the CID, Prakash Rathod, lodged a complaint saying a friend of his friend had donated money after being approached by a fake Facebook account in the DSP’s name.

Investigations in over a dozen similar complaints made by police officers in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Telangana have led the Karnataka CID cyber unit to an organised cybercrime network operating mostly from Bharatpur and other parts of Rajasthan.

The network of operators – including a mobile phone SIM card retailer and a distributor– had created hundreds of fake Aadhaar identities and issued SIM cards against the fake IDs which were then used to create social media accounts to impersonate the police officers.

The CID have arrested four members of the gang Balwinder Singh, a SIM card distributor who activated fake accounts; Ansar Khan, a SIM card retailer who sold SIMs against fake Aadhaar IDs; Saini, an accomplice who created the fake Aadhaar ID; and Saddam, a receiver of the funds obtained through the fraud from Rajasthan and are on the lookout for a fifth suspect, Shakeel Ahmed, who allegedly created fake accounts on Facebook and other social media.