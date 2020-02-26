BJP is unfit to run the govt: Ramanath Rai

Mangaluru: Former minister B Ramanath Rai informed that the BJP has failed miserably, at the Centre and state level, and also said that the party was unfit to run the government.

Responding to the recent statement of BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel that the Congress party was unfit to be in the opposition, Rai on Wednesday, February 26 said, “Congress lost power because BJP misguided the public with fake promises and false propaganda against Congress. But, people are aware now that they are being fooled by the BJP. They will teach a befitting lesson to the BJP in the next coming election.”

Talking about the pro-people governance of Congress, Rai said, “Congress has always stood with those who have been denied social justice. Congress party has introduced many programmes which have helped the downtrodden come into mainstream society. However, there has not been such a single welfare programme introduced by the present BJP government.”

Rai alleged that BJP leaders had accumulated huge wealth through Operation Kamala. ” BJP came to power in the state only through their “Operation Kamala” move, despite the fact that it was unconstitutional. The BJP leaders have no ethics to blame Congress party as they always indulged in illegal activities. It is evident that major projects like Airport, MRPL, NMPT among others came only during the regime of Congress government,” Rai stressed.

District Congress President Harish Kumar, Corporator Naveen D Souza, Shashidhar Hegde, and others were present.