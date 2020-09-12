BJP ensures opportunity to even lowest strata of society: Shantaram Siddi

Udupi

“BJP, by selecting an ordinary person belonging to the lowest strata of the society as a member of the legislative council (MLC), has conveyed a sublime message to the society. With this, the party has proved that it covers everyone and permeates through all the sections of the society. BJP alone can boast of being able to do this,” said newly elected member of Karnataka legislative council, Shantaram Siddi.

He was addressing the party members after accepting the felicitation extended to him by the district BJP unit during his visit to the district BJP office on Friday.

“Besides being a political party, the BJP in itself is a service-oriented organization. The tribal people living in the forests, who appear like a weak link of the society, are in need of additional facilities. I am happy to note that the government has been effectively responding to the needs of the tribals like housing, drinking water etc. The Sangh Parivar too has been extending selfless services for the progress of the downtrodden,” he stated.On this occasion, district general secretary of the party, Manohar S Kalmadi, delivered the introductory address, introduced the newly elected MLC and congratulated Siddi. Chairman of Coastal Development Authority, Mattar Ratnakar Hegde, honoured the MLC on behalf of the district BJP by draping a shawl around him.

Zilla panchayat president Dinakar Babu, BJP district vice president Geetanjali Suvarna, Mahila Morcha district president Veena S Shetty, SC Morcha district president Gopal Kalanji, SC Morcha district president Nityananda Naik, district spokesperson Guruprasad Shetty, assistant spokesperson Shivakumar Ambalpady, office bearers of different district Morchas and Mandal office bearers were present.

City BJP unit president Mahesh Thakur, welcomed. District vice president Shreesha Nayak Pernankila, rendered the vote of thanks.