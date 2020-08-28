INDIATOP NEWS

BJP appoints six regional chiefs in Uttar Pradesh

IBC Office August 28, 2020
Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh BJP President Swatantra Dev Singh has appointed regional presidents for six regions in the state.

According to an official release on Friday, Mohit Beniwal will be the regional president for west UP, Rajnikant Maheshwari will be in charge of Braj region and Manvendra Singh will hold charge of Kanpur region.

Shesh Narain Mishra has been named the head of Avadh region, Mahesh Srivastava will be in charge of Kashi region and Dharmendra Singh Sainthwar will be the head of Gorakhpur region.

According to party sources, the six regional presidents have been appointed to mobilise the party cadres for the 2022 Assembly polls and also the panchayat elections that will be held next year.

“The appointees will ensure that the achievements of the Modi and Yogi governments reach down to the grassroots levels and the party machinery remains well-oiled till the village level,” said a party functionary.

