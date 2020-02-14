Biopic on Infosys Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murthy soon!

The life and journey of Sudha Murthy and Narayana Murthy, co-founders of Infosys will soon be brought on the big screen by none other than Bollywood director couple Ashwiny Iyer-Tiwari and Nitesh Tiwari.

As per sources, the film is being produced in Kannada, Tamil and Hindi and ‘Murthy’ has reportedly been registered as a potential title for the film.

Ashwini Iyer-Tiwari is quoted in Business Today saying that Narayana Murthy has asked them to set a deadline for the project.

Established by seven engineers in Pune in 1981 (including Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murty), the Infosys moved to Bengaluru in 1983 and went on to become one of the biggest IT companies of the world.

Sudha Murthy is a philanthropist herself, who has an identity of own. She heads the Infosys Foundation and been instrumental in taking up social work, changing lives of many.

While Sudha Murthy had acted in small roles and cameos in Kannada films, it is the first time that Narayana Murthy will be connected to films.

Speaking to Economic Times, Sudha Murthy said that she happily watches films on life and achievements of others, but would feel shy to talk about or watch a movie on her and Narayana Murthy’s life story.

Coming to the filmmakers, Iyer-Tiwari’s last film was Kangana Ranaut-starrer, ‘Panga’, which is running in the theatres now, while Nitesh Tiwari is known for his films like ‘Dangal’.