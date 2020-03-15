Bihar govt suspends bus service to Nepal due to COVID-19 Patna

The Bihar government has stopped bus services from Patna to Nepal in view of the increasing coronavirus threat.

Briefing the decision of the government, Transport Secretary Sanjay Agarwal said here today that the bus services from Patna to Nepal would remain suspended till March 31st.

He said that Bihar state Road Transport Corporation was plying two buses everyday on Gaya-Patna-Kathmandu Road whereas on Patna -Jakkanpur Road four buses where being run everyday.

He said that thousands of travelers were commuting everyday on these routes by buses which have been stopped.

The transport secretary said that special vigil was being maintained for the buses arriving here from Delhi and each and every bus was being sanitized.

The buses must travel only after complete sanitization, he said, adding that instructions have been given to keep hawks eyes on the persons suspected with coronavirus infection.