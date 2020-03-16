INDIATOP NEWS

Bihar budget session cut short in view of coronavirus pandemic

IBC News Bureau March 16, 2020
0 27 Less than a minute

Patna

 The ongoing budget session of the Bihar legislative assembly has been cut short and there will be no sittings of the House after Monday, Speaker Vijay Kumar Chaudhary said.
The budget session was scheduled till March 31.
Chaudhary said the decision was taken at a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee of the House chaired by him earlier in the day.
“Accordingly, Appropriation Bill 2020-21 will be tabled and passed today itself. Debates scheduled for remaining budgetary demands for various departments will be guillotined,” he told the House.
He also informed the House that the Question Hour and call attention motions slated for the day were, accordingly, suspended and adjourned the proceedings till 2 pm.

Tags
Show More

IBC News Bureau

Related Articles

March 16, 2020
24

Social distancing, why it’s the best tool we have to fight the coronavirus

March 16, 2020
19

Manipur govt announces schemes for sportspersons, artistes

March 16, 2020
27

No floor test, MP House adjourned over coronavirus concern

March 16, 2020
28

Odisha reports first coronavirus case

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker