Biggest cake is getting ready for Yash’s birthday

It’s common for fans to bring cakes for the star’s birthday. However, some of them may feel different than fan cakes.

Weight, color, texture and so on for whatever reason a cake is highlighted. Now Rocking Star Yash fans are leaving to write a record via Birthday Cake. The hero who made all the records from ‘KGF’ is offering the biggest cake.

Yash’s birthday is on January 8th. Fans have made a decision to celebrate the day with frenzy. A fan named Venu Gowda is preparing a big cake for this lavish event. The hero who made all the records in 2019 from ‘KGF’ is getting the biggest cake for his birthday.

5000 kg cake: The biggest cake is preparing for Yash’s birthday this year. Rocky is going to cut the Barrobari 5000kg cake. Yash fan is going to write a new record with this cake. A fan named Venu Gowda is making this cake. Exclusively, the biggest cake for any actor in the world has never been a fan’s birthday.

Birthday at Nandi Link Grounds: Every year Yash celebrates his birthday at his residence in Hoskarehalli. Hundreds of fans were arriving there. This time, however, their place of birth has changed. Birthday will be held at Nandi Link Grounds, Nayandahalli, Bangalore. The number of fans attending the birthday has increased and the venue has been replaced.

Last year, there was no celebration: Last year, Yash did not celebrate his birthday. Actor Ambarish passed in the month of November and for the same reason Yash refused to celebrate his birthday. He had appealed to the fans that there would be no birthday celebrations last year. Fans who weren’t able to meet Yash last year will have a chance to meet him this year.