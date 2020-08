Biden nailed this decision in picking Harris to be his running mate: Obama

WASHINGTON: Former US president Barack Obama has joined top Democrats, including Hillary Clinton, to praise Indian-American Senator Kamala Harris’ selection as the party’s vice-presidential candidate in the November election, saying Joe Biden has “nailed this decision”.

Presumptive Democratic Party presidential nominee Biden on Tuesday named 55-year-old Harris as his vice-presidential running mate, making history by selecting the first black woman to compete on a major party’s presidential ticket.

Harris, whose father is from Jamaica and mother an Indian, is currently the US Senator from California.

“Choosing a vice president is the first important decision a president makes.

When you’re in the Oval Office, weighing the toughest issues, and the choice you make will affect the lives and livelihoods of the entire country¬† you need someone with you who’s got the judgment and the character to make the right call,” Obama said in a statement.

Obama, who served in the White House with Biden for two terms, said the former vice president “nailed this decision” and by choosing Harris he “underscored his own judgment and character”¬† attributes that are “requirements of the job” of president.

Obama said that he has known Harris for a long time.

“She is more than prepared for the job. She’s spent her career defending our Constitution and fighting for folks who need a fair shake,” he said.

Harris is the first Black woman and the first South Asian woman to be picked as a vice presidential candidate for a major party in the US.

Prior to being a Senator, she served as California’s attorney general and was the district attorney in San Francisco.

She herself was a presidential aspirant until last year before she dropped out of the race because of lack of popular support.

“Her own life story is one that I and so many others can see ourselves in: a story that says that no matter where you come from, what you look like, how you worship, or who you love, there’s a place for you here. It’s a fundamentally American perspective, one that’s led us out of the hardest times before. And it’s a perspective we can all rally behind right now, Obama said.