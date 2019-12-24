Bianca Andreescu Announces Bad News For 2020 Season

World Number 5 Bianca Andreescu has announced that she will not be participating in Auckland. It was earlier anticipated that the Canadian sensation will make her return at the Auckland WTA classic after being out for seven weeks due to a knee injury. The US Open champ told reporters earlier this month that she did not need surgery and was just trying to rehab.

However, in a brief statement put out by the tournament organizers, fans were informed that the top seed will not start her 2020 season in Auckland. The official twitter account of ASB classic also put out a made by Bianca herself, addressing her fans.

What Did Bianca Andreescu Say?

Bianca expressed her regret at not being able to participate in the tournament that was being seen as her warm up for the Australian Open. “I’m super disappointed about it. But I spoke to my team and I have to do what’s best for my knee right now. I had so many amazing memories there so hopefully I can create more in 2021”

How Was Bianca Andreescu’s 2019 Season?

Andreescu had a fairy tale run in 2019. She started her season with a runner-up finish in Auckland. She beat former world number 1 Caroline Wozniacki and Venus Williams on her way to the finals.

Bianca later won three titles, including the US Open. It was her first grand slam title. However, the Candaian has been worryingly injury prone. She had to retire from the Miami Open due to a shoulder injury. The same injury forced her out of the second round of the French Open and the entire Grass Court season. Finally, she injured her knee at the WTA finals which has kept her out of competition until now.

Will Bianca Andreescu Compete At The Australian Open 2020?

Bianca’s Australian Open hopes are also under serious doubts now. While the Canadian has signed up for the tournament, her withdrawal from Auckland raises serious questions. Her fans are hopeful that this is just a precautionary measure and the world number 5 will be back in the court for the Australian Open.