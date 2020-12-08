BIAL donates 7 customised portable cabins to Bengaluru Police

Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), operator of Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru (KIAB/ BLR Airport), has donated seven customised portable cabins to the Bengaluru City Police (BCP) as part of its CSR initiative. This unique initiative was conceptualised with the support of erstwhile BCP Commissioner Mr. Bhaskar Rao, IPS.

The cabins, placed at strategic locations across the City by BCP, is donated to BCP with an objective to provide police personnel protection from weather, enable smooth functioning during peak hours and enable easier access to citizens.

Each cabin is equipped with a meeting area, four bunker beds and a washroom, to help police personnel rest and come back to duty rejuvenated. The cabins are powered with energy-efficient LED lights, ceiling fans and electric sockets. Provision has also been made for air conditioning. With a 300-litre capacity overhead water tank, the cabins have kitchen space, as well.

BIAL’s CSR program is focused on creating infrastructure that adds value to society and has a long-standing association with the Bangalore City Police. This idea was conceived as a gesture of gratitude for their efforts in keeping communities safe and enabling smooth operations at BLR Airport.

Earlier this year, BIAL, in association with KSRTC, jointly unveiled an award-winning ‘Sthree Toilet’ that was the outcome of converting a bus that is no longer in service. The Toilet, currently stationed at Kempegowda Bus Stand, has three Indian and two western toilets that utilises self-generated power by harnessing solar energy.