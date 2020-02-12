Bhushan denies making ‘Thappad’ because of Kabir Singh

Bhushan Kumar produced ‘Kabir Singh’ faced a lot of flak last year for it ‘misogynistic’ content. And when the trailer of his another production venture, Taapsee Pannu starrer ‘Thappad’ was released, netizens hailed it as an apt answer to ‘Kabir Singh’. Recently Bhushan Kumar opened up about producing two films with totally opposite themes and told a news portal that it was not a conscious decision to make a film to cover up something that was previously criticised.

He stated that while women are loving the trailer of ‘Thappad’, there are men who are objecting stating that people will leave each other over a slap. Bhushan Kumar said that he did not make ‘Thappad’becased he got criticism for ‘Kabir Singh’, adding that that both have no connection.

While ‘Kabir Singh’ featured an undertone of violence in a romantic bond, ‘Thappad’ gives a hard-hitting message that violence will not be tolerated in a relationship. Directed by Anubhav Sinha, ‘Thappad’ is scheduled to hit the screens on February 28.