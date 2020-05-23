Bhumi Pednekar relieves past experiences through her character (any 1)

Bhumi Pednekar has discovered an uncanny similarity that she has with her character in Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare. She took a trip down memory lane when she found her long-lost scrapbook from school. Her screen persona does something similar in the film with her scrapbook.

“There are so many life experiences you go through again as an actor and that are what I love about cinema,” she says. The actor is making the most of self-isolation by decluttering not only her space, but also her mind. “You have to be positive and spread positivity in the prevailing times,” she adds.

Speaking about the lockdown, Bhumi further said, “The first week was so weird. My room is towards the road and usually noisy, but now it’s so silent. Slowly, in two-three days, it was taken over by the birds chirping. The first week of the lockdown was manic — I mean all we used to do was talk about the virus. We still do but now we’ve figured out a way to deal with it. Be more empathetic about what so many people are going through.”