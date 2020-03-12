Bhim Army chief to announce new party on BSP founder Kanshi Ram’s anniversary

Lucknow

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad will announce his new political party at a programme in Delhi on Sunday. Significantly, the announcement will take place on the birth anniversary of Bahujan Samaj Party founder, late Kanshi Ram.

According to a Bhim Army spokesperson, among the names likely for the political outfit are — Azad Bahujan Party, Bahujan Awam Party and Azad Samaj Party. A majority of the leaders and office bearers supported Azad Bahujan Party but the name will be finalized after the Election Commission gives its approval.

The party will release its manifesto, launch a membership drive and set its agenda on Sunday.

The Bhim Army has already launched its student wing, Bhim Army Students’ Federation (BASF), to mobilize the youths. After the launch of the new political party, Bhim Army will work as a social and cultural organization of the party, sources said.

The Bhim Army has also launched a campaign on social media, highlighting the need for a new political party. Chandra Shekhar has called upon Dalits, backwards, Muslims to join and support it. The Bhim Army has been supporting the protests against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Population Register (NPR) and National Register for Citizens (NRC) and is on the same page with the Muslim community on this issue.

It is said that the Bhim Army will directly encroach upon the vote base of the Bahujan Samaj Party in Uttar Pradesh.

Interestingly, to counter the Bhim Army’s plan to enter the political arena and erode the political base of the Bahujan Samaj Party, BSP chief Mayawati has convened a meeting of party leaders and office bearers in the first week of April.

Mayawati, who is in in Delhi, is said to be keeping a close witch on the activities of the Bhim Army. There are also reports that Chandra Shekhar has been in touch with some BSP leaders and plans to wean them over.

Moreover, during his Lucknow visit on March 2, the Bhim Army chief had indicated that he would join the Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha, a united front launched by five small political parties in Uttar Pradesh for the next UP assembly elections in 2022.