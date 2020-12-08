Bharat Bandh evokes lukewarm response in Karnataka

Bengaluru

The ‘Bharat Bandh’ call given by nearly a dozen farmer Associations on Tuesday in protest against the three farm laws enacted by the Centre recently failed to evoke much response across Karnataka.

Except for minor incidents like farmer’s leaders asking shopkeepers to shut down their establishments were reported from districts like Mandya, Hassan, Mysuru and other rural parts where farmers associations enjoy a certain degree of clout.

Like Bengaluru, almost all major cities — Managluru, Hub0li-Dharwad, Belagavi — did not evoke much of a response here too.

All government offices, banks and shops were functioning normally with the Karnataka farmers Associations deciding to observe a 12-hour Bharat Bandh (India Shutdown), across the state other than the tech hub.

Farmers Associations in Karnataka had made it clear on Monday itself that their Bandh would be observed across the state except for Bengaluru, hence it did not affect Bengaluru’s life.

Several workers’ unions, including the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) employees are also extending moral support to the bandh call.

“The day-long bandh will be observed across the state except in Bengaluru, where the shutdown will be held on Wednesday, as our farmers are in towns and villages to stage demonstrations and participate in protest rallies,” Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha president Kodihalli Chandreshakar had told.

The farmer organisations have, however, exempted essential supplies and services, including hospitals from the dawn-to-dusk bandh.

Meanwhile, the Congress party state unit that has extended its full support to the farmers’ bandh call, held a symbolic sit-in protest in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue in Vidhana Soudha ahead of attending the legislature session.

Elaborate security arrangements were made by the Karnataka Police to maintain law and order and prevent untoward incidents like damage to the public property and use of force in shutting shops or business establishments.

CM Yediyurappa claims ‘no one is supporting Bharat Bandh call in Karnataka’

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Tuesday claimed that no one is supporting the farmers’ call for Bharat Bandh in Bengaluru and other parts of the state.

While talking to media in Bengaluru, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said, “No one is supporting the Bandh in Bengaluru and other parts of the state. The State and Centre are pro-farmer. Prime Minister Narendra Modi won’t take any decision against farmers.”

Karnataka CM further said, “It’s not right to give the call for Bandh for political reasons. Police will take proper action on breaking the law.”

The farmers’ union had called Bharat bandh on Tuesday against the newly enacted farm laws. The protest has entered into the 13th day with demonstrations continuing on Sant Nirankari Samagam ground in Burari on the outskirts of Delhi and at borders on December 8.