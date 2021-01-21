‘Bhajarangi 2 wouldn’t be possible without Shivanna’: A Harsha

‘Bhajarangi – 2’, the new film starring Shivanna, is being regarded as one of the biggest releases of this year. Directed by A. Harsha and produced by Jayanna Combines, ‘Bhajarangi-2’ will see Dr. Shivaraj Kumar reprise his role of Jeeva/Bhajarangi but with the first installment proving to be a major success, the makers have raised the scale of the new project. The sequel film will come with a new principal cast which includes actors Bhavana Menon, Shruthi, and Saurav Lokesh.

The film has been in development for quite some time and news related to its making or release has been infrequent. However, director A. Harsha, along with the producers, shared a post on social media earlier today to announce that the motion poster and title track of ‘Bhajarangi-2’ will be released in the month of February.

Alongside, director A. Harsha, while in conversation with a private online entity, revealed key details regarding the making of ‘Bhajarangi-2’ and threw some light on the different stages of production it is currently undergoing. Accordingly, the main component of the delay has been the Covid-19 pandemic and as with many other projects, this one too has had to wait out the tough period.