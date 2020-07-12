Bhajarangi 2 teaser is a kick-ass treat for fans

VAISHNAVI K V

Shivarajkumar celebrated his 58th birthday with his family amid COVID-19 lockdown. He had requested fans not to gather at his residence and follow the lockdown norms. However fans are happy because of the rugged teaser of Bhajarangi 2 which got released for Shivanna’s birthday.

The teaser looks fresh with a vintage set and costume. Though Shivarajkumar appears for a couple of seconds in the teaser, the content of the teaser introduces pivotal characters of the film. The sets of Bhajarangi 2 looks even more aggressive than KGF sets. Lokesh, who played villain character is Bhajarangi is also part of Bhajaragi 2. Apart from Shivanna’s character, the most appealing character found in the teaser is Shruti with a cigar in her hand. Actress Shruti looks are totally different and it is the kind of role she has never played before. Ayyappa P Sharma, Sandalwood’s most demanding villain appears in a terrified costume.

The teaser has left higher expectations among Kannada audience. A Harsha directional Bhajarangi 2 is produced under Jayanna Films by JayannaBhogendra. Arjun Janya who had given music for Bhajarangi has now given for this film too. Bhavana Menon has played female lead role in the film.

Though Bhajarangi 2 sets were on fire twice, the teaser has rich set which is very much promising. The film has completed its shooting and it will be releasing after the lockdown.