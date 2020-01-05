Bhajarangi-2 faces problem for violating rules

The producers of the hat trick hero Shivarajkumar starrer Bhajrangi-2 have faced hardship. The Forest Department is accused of breaking the rules in the shooting of a tortoise. But forest department officials said members of the film crew violated the rules.

The chief forest conservation officer (wildlife), Sanjay Mohan, told that only filming on the spot has been allowed but there have been reports of violations of rules in the shooting of elephants. He warned that strict action would be taken in case of violation of the rule of thumb.

“In one shot, Sagar is dropped into the water and then the actor is shown elephant on the Jungle Lodges and Resorts Camp site with no cushion or protection,” a staff member reported.

There were no elephant shots: Director clarified

“We did not take any elephant shots during the official shooting,” said the film’s director A Harsha. “Elephants passing through the forest to the camp site were captured for computer graphics. The forest staff was also present with our crew during the shooting. No elephant movements were prevented,” he explained.

Crawls are small wooden enclosures used to place elephants in camps before they are captured. In the case of the shooting, a husband was recently captured from Chitradurga. But the elephant’s shooting was beyond the rules of the wildlife board, said the officer.

This is not the first time filmmakers have violated the Wildlife Conservation Act of 1972 and forest rules. A similar incident took place last December during the shooting of Gaalipata-2 at Kudremukh National Park. Although permission has been granted to shoot outside the forest area, Forest Department officials have reported several violations. Last April, a Malayalam film ‘Nalpathiyonnu’ was banned from shooting at the Talakaveri Wildlife Sanctuary for violating rules.