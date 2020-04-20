SPORTSTOP NEWS

Bhaichung Bhutia to take part in FIFA’s initiative to applaud ‘humanity’s heroes’

IBC News Bureau April 20, 2020
Zurich

Former Indian captain Bhaichung Bhutia was among the 50 footballers to take part in the FIFA‘s initiative to pay tribute to ‘humanity’s heroes’ amid the coronavirus pandemic.
FIFA, in its statement, expressed gratitude towards all the healthcare workers and other professionals who are giving their all to ensure society continues to function in the face of the coronavirus.
“To all of these heroic people: football thanks you, football remembers you and football supports you,” FIFA said in a statement.
FIFA shared a video on their official Twitter handle where footballers from present and past came been seen applauding the frontline workers.
The 50 fotballer were Bhutia, Holger Badstuber, David Beckham, Lucy Bronze, Gianluigi Buffon, Cafu, Fabio Cannavaro, Iker Casillas, Deyna Castellanos, Giorgio Chiellini, Charlyn Corral, El Hadji Diouf, Youri Djorkaeff, Han Duan, Magdalena Eriksson, Samuel Eto’o, Pernille Harder, Javier Hernandez, Luis Hernandez, Kaka, Harry Kane, Carli Lloyd, Harry Maguire, Diego Maradona, Marta, Vivianne Miedema, Ajara Nchout, Michael Owen, Mesut Ozil, Norma Palafox, Pavel Pardo, Park Jisung, Pele, Gerard Pique, Alexia Putellas, Sergio Ramos, Nicole Reigner, Wendie Renard, Roberto Carlos, James Rodriguez, Ronaldo, Bastian Schweinsteiger, Virginia Torrecilla, Yaya Toure, Marco van Basten, Danielle van de Donk, Ivan Vicelich, Arturo Vidal, Javier Zanetti and Zinedine Zidane.
“As footballers, we are used to receiving applause, but this time, we have the opportunity to show our appreciation for the many people who are risking their lives to protect ours,” FIFA.com quoted Beckham as saying.
“You are humanity’s heroes and we want to show that all of football supports you and everything that you do to defend all of us,” he added.

