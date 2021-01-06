‘Bhagyavantharu’ to be re-released in theatres

The 1977 classic film ‘Bhagyavantharu’, starring Dr. Rajkumar and B. Saroja Devi, will soon be re-released in theatres. The film was scheduled to release in the month of April in 2021 with 7.1 sound technology and innovative Digital Intermediate works in place. However, the Covid-19 related restrictions caused an indefinite delay in the plans and the new version of ‘Bhagayavantharu’ could not be released at the time.

But, the plans are being realized again. Conceived by veteran distributor and producer Muniraju, the updated version of ‘Bhagayavantharu’ will be releasing in many multiplexes along with hundreds of theatres spread across Karnataka. In the past, Mr. Muniraju has served as a distributor for films like ‘Operation Diamond Racket’, ‘Nanobba Kalla’, and ‘Daari Thappida Maga’. The exact release date of ‘Bhagayavantharu’ is yet to be confirmed.

‘Bhagayavantharu’ was produced by Dwarakish and directed by H.R. Bhargava. Along with the lead pair of Dr. Raj and B. Saroja Devi, the film’s principal cast includes Balakrishna, Thoogudeepa Srinivas, and Ramakrishna. At the time of its release, ‘Bhagayavantharu’ was a massive hit at the box-office and is one of Dr. Rajkumar’s biggest successes.