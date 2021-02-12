BGS International Academy School, cricket stadium inaugurated

Catering to the demand of sportspersons in Bengaluru, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa inaugurated the BGS Cricket Stadium and BGS International Academy School in Kumbalgodu on the outskirts of the city last week.

Launching the new facilities, Yediyurappa said, “Education will be enriched if sports is blended with discipline. Sports can contribute to the intellectual and physical well-being of children.”

The Chief Minister added that government cooperation in the field of sports will continue unabated.

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, the founder of Art of Living, said, “Youngsters are spending precious time on mobiles and computers. Instead, they should come to stadiums… it would make them physically and mentally fit.”

Presiding over the function, Sri Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji, the chief pontiff of the Adichunchanagiri Mutt, said: “The international school has been opened to provide international quality education.”

The cricket stadium, built on a steel structure with an area of 80 yards, has all amenities and facilities to systematically manage national and state-level cricket matches.

Respect all, says Dravid

According to former Indian cricket team captain Rahul Dravid, “True inspiration in sports is nothing but respecting your leader, teammates and referees and being courteous to others, even if they are against you.”

Karnataka State Cricket Association secretary Santosh Menon said the BGS stadium will collaborate with KSCA to host national and international cricket matches. Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan, Prakashanatha Swamiji, MD of BGS Group of Institutions, and Cooperation Minister S T Somashekar were present at the event.