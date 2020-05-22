Best rating received for Naga Shaurya’s ‘Ashwathama’

Naga Shaurya starrer revenge thriller drama ‘Ashwathama’ was released in the month of January this year but the movie was turned out commercially flop at the box office. But the performance of Naga Sharuya was appreciated by the movie lovers. Besides playing the lead actor, he had also written the story for the film Ashwathama which marks the debut of Ramana Teja as the director. The movie Ashwathama was based on true events and was all about a youngster who was on the hunt for a serial killer on the loose. Naga Shaurya starrer Ashwathama, which has Mehree Kaur Pirzada in the female lead role, had a good run on the TV thanks to lockdown. The movie was produced by Usha Mulpuri under the banner of Ira Creations.

Naga Shaurya film Ashwathama was premiered on Gemini TV on 15th May and it has garnered a rating of 9.10 from the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana urban market, which is the best rating among his films. None of his previous movies had achieved such rating when they premiered on the Television.

Due to lockdown, the people are staying at their home and spending the time with family members and watching movie and entertainment based programs on TV.