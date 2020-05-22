ENTERTAINMENTTOP NEWS

Best rating received for Naga Shaurya’s ‘Ashwathama’

IBC Office May 22, 2020
0 51 Less than a minute

Naga Shaurya starrer revenge thriller drama ‘Ashwathama’ was released in the month of January this year but the movie was turned out commercially flop at the box office.  But the performance of Naga Sharuya was appreciated by the movie lovers. Besides playing the lead actor, he had also written the story for the film Ashwathama which marks the debut of Ramana Teja as the director. The movie Ashwathama was based on true events and was all about a youngster who was on the hunt for a serial killer on the loose. Naga Shaurya starrer Ashwathama, which has Mehree Kaur Pirzada in the female lead role, had a good run on the TV thanks to lockdown. The movie was produced by Usha Mulpuri under the banner of Ira Creations.

Naga Shaurya film Ashwathama was premiered on Gemini TV on 15th May and it has garnered a rating of 9.10 from the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana urban market, which is the best rating among his films. None of his previous movies had achieved such rating when they premiered on the  Television.

Due to lockdown, the people are staying at their home and spending the time with family members and watching movie and entertainment based programs on TV.

Tags
Show More

IBC Office

Related Articles

May 22, 2020
29

China hikes defense budget to $179B

May 22, 2020
38

Now, China to dual-focus on on jobs, fighting coronavirus

May 22, 2020
33

PIA flight crashes with 107 on board in residential area

May 22, 2020
44

Pandemic changing shopping, focus now on making it faster, easier, safer

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker