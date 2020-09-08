Best I’ve felt since IPL 2016, going without baggage into IPL 2020, says RCB skipper Virat Kohli

Dubai

Days ahead of the start of the Indian Premier League 2020, Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli on Monday (September 7) said that he is prepared to lead RCB this season and is feeling best since 2016 season of the cash-rich tournament.

“The 2016 IPL, we all loved to be a part of (it). Since then, this is the most balanced I have felt about (the) squad,” the Indian skipper said on RCB’s Youtube show ‘Bold Diaries’. Kohli added that both he and former South Africa skipper AB de Villiers are hopeful that the RCB would be able to turn the tables this season and perform better than previous seasons.

“I (have) never felt so calm going into a season before. He (ABD) is coming from a very different space and he is enjoying his life and is very relaxed and fit as ever. I feel I am in a much better space, much more balanced, when it comes to environment of (the) IPL,” the RCB skipper said, adding that this is the first time he isn’t carrying any baggage.

“Disconnecting with things that have happened in the past and not taking that baggage, as we have done that way too many times. Just because we have a bunch of players that are so skilled, people like seeing them play is the reason people have had so much expectation as well,” Kohli noted.

The RCB skipper also welcomed the team managament’s decision to rope Mike Hesson as the head of coaching staff, saying that Hesson can act as a bridge between “management and players”.

“They (RCB owners) have had a great balance of knowing when to have a conversation and (also) knowing at times ‘okay these guys (players) know what the are doing’,” he said. “…the reason they got someone like Mike (Hesson) (as they know) that he can be a mediator. Communication is very nicely designated this time. I feel they (owners) are taking their responsibility and we as players will take our responsibility as usual. “I believe we won’t be overburdened this time around which is a great thing to know,” Kohli added.