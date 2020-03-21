Bescom interrupting people who are working from home

Frequent power cuts have irked working professionals, an increasing number of whom are working from home over the past two weeks owing to rising Covid-19 concerns.

On Tuesday, there was a five-hour power shutdown in Jayanagar while on Wednesday power was disrupted for four straight hours in JP Nagar, Srinivasa Nagar, BTM Layout and surrounding areas. There have been power shutdowns in Kempegowda Nagar near Chamarajpet every night since Tuesday.

“A power outage means there is an internet outage and it is impossible to work without Wi-Fi,” said Merin Chacko, a resident of BTM Layout. “There are power cuts through the day. At least over the next two weeks, when most people will work from home, there shouldn’t be any power cuts.”

Rajshree Das, a techie from JP Nagar, said, “If some work is being taken up, Bescom must inform people at least a day in advance considering how entire offices have gone online and are now working from home.”

Bescom’s website attributed the four-hour power cut in JP Nagar to ‘cable work’. On Wednesday, Bescom officials blamed the harsh summer for the power cuts.

“Many transformers are tripping because of the heat. On Wednesday, the 220 KV HSR Layout feeder tripped, causing power cuts. There are no scheduled power cuts. We have already issued a memorandum banning line clearance work now due to ongoing exams,” said Bescom managing director MB Rajesh Gowda. “There is an energy surplus in the state,” he said.

However, on the ground the scenario is different and the utility’s social media continues to be flooded with complaints from consumers.