Bengaluru’s Steelcase WorkLife Centre

Highlights products that provide comfort, increase engagement and boost productivity

IBC News Bureau December 12, 2020
Steelcase, the leading global brand in innovative workplace solutions, furniture and technology products, has introduced new products such as Flex Huddle Hub, Steelcase Series 2 and Mackinac. The aim is to support employees and organisations eager to return to work and craving social connections with tools that an office gives people. These include ergonomic office seating, height-adjustable desks, large-scale collaboration technology and whiteboards. The new collection is available at the Steelcase Bengaluru WorkLife Centre located at 1320, Indiranagar Double Rd, Eshwara Layout, Indiranagar, Bengaluru, Karnataka.

Praveen Rawal, Managing Director of Steelcase India, SARRC and Design Application, APAC, said: “Working professionals and organisations are looking for agile workspaces that encourage mobility, adaptability and responsiveness. The Flex Huddle Hub, Steelcase Series 2 and Mackinac will contribute to efficiency and productivity — giving people choice and control over where and how they get their work done.”

