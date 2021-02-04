Bengaluru’s mobile schools yet to take off as BBMP faces lack of volunteers

The Bruhat Bangalore Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) aims to carry out a survey on the number of children out of school in the city, so as to provide them education under the Schools on Wheels schemes launched by them. A ward-wise home-based survey was to be conducted, with the assistance of NGOs and the public. However, the project is experiencing a setback—a shortage of volunteers to help carry out the survey.

The Assistant Commissioner of Education Policy Nagendra Naik expressed his concerns over the smaller number of people turning up to volunteer for the cause, as it slowed the process of data collection. About 10 students have been deployed in each ward to conduct home-based surveys because of the shortage of volunteers, said Assistant Commissioner Naik.

BBMP Commissioner Manjunath Prasad announced the launch of the Schools on Wheels programme in January, at a workshop hosted by the Karnataka State Legal Services Authority (KSLSA). As many as 10 old Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) buses are to be transformed into mobile schools, as part of the initiative to provide children from low-income backgrounds with an education.

The Karnataka High Court had directed the state government to take action to aid children who are forced to beg and are not in school. After the verdict, the BBMP had decided to conduct a door-to-door survey and collaborated with NGOs of the city and others who were interested in assisting and contributing towards the cause carry out the survey.

“The buses will go to children from low-income backgrounds in the city who are not enrolled in schools for a multitude of reasons such as financial constraints or have been forced to work or beg. The teachers will hold informal classes for three-four hours for these children,” the Commissioner said of the scheme, called Schools on Wheels.

Through the scheme, they hoped to not only educate students but also increase their interest in obtaining a formal education. The bus will be equipped with amenities such as writing boards and books, the Commissioner said. Teachers from BBMP schools will be deputed to teach at these centres.

With the assistance from teachers, the rehabilitation of children who cannot attend schools will be possible and they will have a better future, the Commissioner added.