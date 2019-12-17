Bengaluru to be worst performer in Sakala scheme

Bengaluru Urban district emerged worst performer in implementing Sakala, a flagship scheme that ensures time-bound delivery of government services to citizens. Bengaluru urban finished last among 30 districts in October, and secured the 29th rank in November. Vijayapura was at the bottom of the heap in the November rankings.

Sakala minister S Suresh Kumar, who on Monday announced the rankings, said he was dismayed over Bengaluru’s poor performance.

“It is astonishing that Bengaluru city, which is equipped with all modern facilities, is the laggard when it comes to serving people,” Kumar said. “While we want to plug gaps, we will crack the whip on the lethargic and irresponsible officials.”

Figures show 824 departments of about 2,000 departments in Bengaluru Urban district had not received any Sakala application.

At a review meeting on Monday, Kumar criticised officials from the district, especially those from Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA). The two agencies are among the worst performers. The minister gave them a month's time to improve.

Chikkaballapura and Yadgir were among the best performing districts. Kumar felicitated officials from these districts. He said the government is working to increase the number applications received and to ensure speedy delivery of services, while reducing the number of applications rejected.

He said Janasevaka, a scheme envisaging door-delivery of services, will be extended to other segments in the city besides Dasarahalli, where it was introduced on a pilot basis.