Bengaluru techie scores 99.99 percentile in CAT, eyes IIM-A seat

City-based software professional, Sushant Sunil Thombre, has scored 99.99 percentile in the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2019, which holds key to the top management institutes of the country.

Ten candidates scored 100 percentile from across the country and one of them, whose details are yet to be known, is from Karnataka. Twenty one candidates have scored 99.99 percentile in the examination.

A native of Nashik, Thombre completed his engineering in electronics and communications from Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology (VNIT Nagpur) in 2018 and moved to the city to join a software firm.

“I put in at least two hours for studies on weekdays after work and more than four hours on weekends,” he said.

In the four months before exam, Thombre dedicated his entire weekends for preparations. “I opted for test series from TIME and spent three hours for the tests and remaining four to five hours in analysing it,” he explained. He hopes to get into either IIM-Ahmedabad or IIM- Bangalore.

Like Thombre, 18 other candidates who scored 99.99 percentile are from the engineering/technology background.